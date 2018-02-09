This May Be The Cutest Video We’ve Ever Seen — Hands Down

Real dads will do anything to see their kid succeed — even if that means pretending to be a ballerina for a day.

One dad learned all the dance moves to his baby girl’s dance routine just in case she forgot.

This is so cute! 💘 Daddy made sure to learn his daughter's whole routine in case she forgot. 😍 pic.twitter.com/tHejwGSDUH — Jemisha (@JemiSHaaaZzz) February 8, 2018

Too adorable for words, right?

Give that man a tutu & let him be great! pic.twitter.com/92Ki2g9gY3 — Peggy Olson Noir (@CNDAPL5) February 9, 2018

Very touching. This means he took time out to help his daughter, thereby proving how much he loves her. We need more daddys like this. — Luz Rivera 🇵🇷 (@Lumarcel8489l) February 8, 2018

I’m actually crying like I’m not lying it makes my heart so happy to see fathers so shamelessly involved in their daughters lives — molly (@bedofangels) February 9, 2018

Great dads are still a thing, despite what society may lead you to believe. Let’s protect the good ones, like Ballerina dad. His daughter may not understand the magnitude of his gesture now, but she will one day.

