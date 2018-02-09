Ferguson: Power of Protest 3 Years After Mike Brown [DOCUMENTARY]

1 reads Leave a comment
Summer 2014, Ferguson became a hotbed for protest and social change when unarmed Mike Brown, 18, was shot and killed by officer Darren Wilson of the Ferguson police in broad daylight in his residential community.
Residents turned protestors raised enough awareness via social media to not only catch the attention of mainstream media but also the US Department of Justice.
By Spring 2015, the DOJ lead an investigation which uncovered decades of racial bias against African-Americans in the community, causing then police chief Thomas Jackson. This documentary, produced by Lauren “Bobby Pen” Williams, checks in with the community 3 years later.
Photographic Proof Not Much Has Changed In Ferguson Since Michael Brown’s Death
11 photos Launch gallery
Photographic Proof Not Much Has Changed In Ferguson Since Michael Brown’s Death
1. 2014: Unrest in Ferguson plagued the city after police officers clashed with protesters.Source:Getty 1 of 11
2. 2014: An unarmed protester was approached by police during protests in Ferguson. The image became one of the most memorable of the city’s uprising.Source:Getty 2 of 11
3. 2015: A woman stands before police with her hands up in the air.Source:Getty 3 of 11
4. 2014: After the shooting of Mike Brown and the death of Eric Garner, unrest continued to rise in Ferguson. After it was determined that Darren Wilson would not be indicted in the fatal shooting of the teen, protesters took to the streets.Source:Getty 4 of 11
5. 2015: Since the death of Brown, over 100 men, women, and children of color have been killed by police. Worldwide protests have continued advocating for better training for police officers.Source:Getty 5 of 11
6. 2014: A woman hit with pepper spray is doused with milk. Ferguson police issued curfews for protesters after incidents of arson and looting occurred during peaceful protests in the city.Source:Getty 6 of 11
7. 2015: A year later, protesters say they too were hit with tear gas while protesting in the streets.Source:Getty 7 of 11
8. 2014: The National Guard was called into Ferguson to “control” protests.Source:Getty 8 of 11
9. 2015: A teen is caught in the crossfire during a shooting that took place in Ferguson on the anniversary of Mike Brown’s death.Source:Getty 9 of 11
10. 2014: Army tanks filled the streets of Ferguson after protests turned violent in the city.Source:Getty 10 of 11
11. 2015: St. Louis police with army gear arrive in Ferguson Sunday night.Source:Getty 11 of 11
