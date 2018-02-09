Black Tony Makes A Serious Plea To Rickey Smiley To Let Him Move In [EXCLUSIVE]

3 reads Leave a comment
Black Tony is struggling, as usual. He couldn’t make it to work yet again, and after giving Rickey Smiley tons of excuses, he asked him to move in. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Why Black Tony Is Stuttering After Jump Starting His Car [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Says He’s Been Set Up & He Needs Animal Control [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Needs A Doctor After A Back Rub With Fake Cologne [EXCLUSIVE]
