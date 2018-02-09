Why Cardi B Came For People Over Her Blackness [EXCLUSIVE]

Some critics of Cardi B say she hasn’t staunchly claimed her blackness to their satisfaction. But Cardi B spoke out about their demand, breaking down her love for her Caribbean culture.

She explained that repping her Caribbean roots proudly is not a rejection of her blackness- it’s the same thing. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: How Cardi B Got Herself Caught Up In Gang Beef [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Was Cardi B Too Ratchet On The Grammys Red Carpet? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Cardi B Is Fine With Offset Cheating [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: