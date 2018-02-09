Why Cardi B Came For People Over Her Blackness [EXCLUSIVE]

13 reads Leave a comment
Some critics of Cardi B say she hasn’t staunchly claimed her blackness to their satisfaction. But Cardi B spoke out about their demand, breaking down her love for her Caribbean culture.
She explained that repping her Caribbean roots proudly is not a rejection of her blackness- it’s the same thing. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty
