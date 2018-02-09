Tiffany Haddish Reveals What Happened When She First Met Beyoncé!

TV One’s edgy new 10-part docu-series UNCENSORED explores the intimate lives of some of today’s most notable personalities as they personally reveal their own stories, in their own words, in the places their stories unfolded.

What would you do if you met Beyoncé? Tiffany Haddish hilariously reveals what really happened the day she met JAY-Z and Bey.

UNCENSORED premieres Sunday, February, 18 at 10/9C. Watch the super trailer here.

