Kendrick Lamar & SZA “All The Stars” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

“Black Panther” will be released next week and fans can’t wait to see it. According to Complex, Kendrick Lamar produced the soundtrack and just dropped the official video for the song “All the Stars” with SZA. The pairing between the two artists is amazing and the video is something live we’ve never seen before.
In the video Lamar and SZA along with several other people are wearing beautiful clothes and touched with colorful elegant makeup. The dancing is unbelievable and makes you think of royalty. SZA in several different parts dances along with the other people in the video and is laying down amongst stars.
Lamar is draped in the finest outfit and raps his part fiercely. In May, the rapper and SZA are heading on tour in several different cities. Over the next couple of days Lamar will release more tracks from the soundtrack and we can’t wait to see this movie.
RELATED: Racist Facebook Group Is Trying To Destroy “Black Panther” And They Will Fail
RELATED: Chadwick Boseman On Seeing KKK Rallies In The Walmart Parking Lot While Filming “Black Panther”
RELATED: The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar “Pray For Me” [NEW MUSIC]
