Kendrick Lamar & SZA “All The Stars” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 17 hours ago
The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Black Panther” will be released next week and fans can’t wait to see it. According to Complex, Kendrick Lamar produced the soundtrack and just dropped the official video for the song “All the Stars” with SZA. The pairing between the two artists is amazing and the video is something live we’ve never seen before.

In the video Lamar and SZA along with several other people are wearing beautiful clothes and touched with colorful elegant makeup. The dancing is unbelievable and makes you think of royalty. SZA in several different parts dances along with the other people in the video and is laying down amongst stars.

Lamar is draped in the finest outfit and raps his part fiercely. In May, the rapper and SZA are heading on tour in several different cities. Over the next couple of days Lamar will release more tracks from the soundtrack and we can’t wait to see this movie.

Kendrick Lamar dropped his highly anticipated album Damn on Friday and the Internet just can’t stop talking about it. The rapper’s fourth project touches on everything from Donald Trump to FOX News. Check out some of the best tweets about the K. Dot’s hot new album.

