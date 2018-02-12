Entertainment News
Stop, Look & Watch: ‘All That’ Cast Reunites On ‘Wild’n Out‘

Kel Mitchell got Instagram buzzing after posting photos with Kenan Thompson, Lori Beth Denberg and more Nickelodeon O.G.’s.

Posted 8 hours ago
the loud house

Source: Getty / Getty

90’s babies, Nick Cannon has you covered on season 11 of “Wild’n Out.”

Nickelodeon legend Kel Mitchell posted a photo of fellow “All That” O.G.’s Kenan Thompson, Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server.

No word yet on when the episode will air, but check out Kel’s photo stream below and stay tuned for more info.

#allthatreunion on @mtvwildnout 💯💪🏾✊🏾🙏🏾

A post shared by Kel Mitchell 💯 (@iamkelmitchell) on

Kenan game face is epic in this pic!! #wildnout

A post shared by Kel Mitchell 💯 (@iamkelmitchell) on

When the elevator lit!🔥💯 #stillAllthat #wildnout

A post shared by Kel Mitchell 💯 (@iamkelmitchell) on

Uh oh!!!! Get ready!l 💯💪🏾🙏🏾

A post shared by Kel Mitchell 💯 (@iamkelmitchell) on

Fam!!! @karlousm @85southshow #wildnout

A post shared by Kel Mitchell 💯 (@iamkelmitchell) on

