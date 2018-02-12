Icon Alert: The Obamas’ Portrait Unveiling Wows Audiences

1 reads Leave a comment
On Monday, the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery unveiled portraits of our former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.
The unveiling is part of a long tradition where former presidents have their paintings hanging in the National Portrait Gallery. Barack’s image will hang in the Hall of Presidents while Michelle’s will find a home in another gallery.
The presidential couple put a lot of thought into who would paint them. After going through two dozen portfolios, Barack finally settled on Kehinde Wiley, while Michelle chose Amy Sherald. Both artists have had work seen across the world, with Kehinde’s paintings even appearing in episodes of Empire.
You can check out the two historical unveilings below!
