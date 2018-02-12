It Got Super Intense When Twitter Considered Life Without Children
Who knew people felt this way about kids...
A house that smells like sex, not dirty diapers and animosity #AlternativesToChildren
— Sarah (@FinDomSarah) February 12, 2018
Swallowing
#AlternativesToChildren
— Clark 💯% Awesome (@clark_gasm) February 12, 2018
#AlternativesToChildren loneliness
— Mimi (@mimidancer) February 12, 2018
#AlternativesToChildren Not being the most hated person on a plane or in a movie theater.
— Ryan (@ryanztweetz) February 12, 2018
Meaningless sex, treating your pets like children, loneliness, and an endless supply of vice that never feels as good as it did the first time. #AlternativesToChildren
— Mulcahybaronofurga (@ZTMbaronofurga) February 12, 2018
Sanity #AlternativesToChildren
— lauren lowry (@loveandthelike) February 12, 2018
Nice things. #AlternativesToChildren
— Kage (@swissmistress) February 12, 2018
#AlternativesToChildren
A sex life that doesn’t involve barricading the door and listening for footsteps.
— Manda (irresistable-resister) Posthumously (@ShutUpAmanda) February 12, 2018
Peace and quiet #AlternativesToChildren
— Chris O'Brien (@bigdweeb) February 12, 2018
My precious dolls #AlternativesToChildren pic.twitter.com/XCJcqeCZad
— Kage (@swissmistress) February 12, 2018