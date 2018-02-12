BlackTwitter Wasn’t Feeling The #BETSocialAwards & All Its Technical Difficulties

1 reads Leave a comment
BET aired their inaugural Social Media Awards last night and #BlackTwitter wasn’t pleased.The social sphere all seemed to agree, the show was under-produced and there were some notable social media mavens missing. And they sure did express it. Even Snoop Dogg had something to say about not being invited.
In case you missed it, social media influencers like Blameitonkway, Lalasizahands, King Keraun, DC Young Fly, Kendall Kyndall, Jess Hilarious and artist Kash Doll.
However, technical difficulties and a lackluster crowd overshadowed the ceremony.
BET Social Media Awards Highlights
1. KendallKyndall Wins The Social Hustle Award1 of 7
2. Kash Doll Performed2 of 7
3. Amanda Seales Performed A Riveting Poem3 of 7
4. Blameitonkway4 of 7
5. founders of the Women's March: Tamika Mallory, Carmen Perez, Linda Sarsour and Bob Bland5 of 7
6. Blameitonkway Wins The #LMAO Award6 of 7
7. Shiggy & Majah Hype7 of 7
