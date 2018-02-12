Prank Call: Man Demands Parent Pay For Passing A Cold To His Grandkid [EXCLUSIVE]

In this Prank Call, Roy Wood Jr. calls up a fellow parent to tell her that her child got his grandchild sick during a playdate. When he demands that she pay the co-pay for his cold medicine, she hangs up. He calls back to apologize. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

