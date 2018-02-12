Low Key: Tisha Campbell-Martin Was The Beyoncé Of Her Day

Today marks the 30th anniversary of Spike Lee’s cult classic School Daze which allowed the whole world to take a look at the incomparable Black experience — specifically at HBCUs.

Today marks the 30th anniversary of SCHOOL DAZE opening in theaters – 2/12/1988 pic.twitter.com/vgTgq7VGps — Spike Lee (@SpikeLee) February 12, 2018

Many careers took off after the 1988 film was released, but Tisha Campbell-Martin was clearly the brightest star of them all.

Some even argue that with her popping career through the 80’s and 90’s as an actress, singer and the light skin “It” girl that all the guys wanted to be with — Tisha Campbell-Martin was the Beyoncé of her day.

#nw School Daze. Why does it seem like Beyoncé got her swag from Tisha Campbell? — S. Cutz (@yippiekiyaymfer) December 26, 2017

@brotherofpabIo used to think tisha Campbell was Beyoncé — where she just shoot you at? (@vareuche) February 11, 2018

We get the feeling that sometimes Tisha herself believes the same to be true.

There’s even an Instagram account dedicated to hilariously photoshopping Tisha’s face on Beyoncé’s body.

Even though Tisha Campbell-Martin’s music career wasn’t as successful as Bey’s, we still can’t forget what “Gina” gave to the culture. Hit the flip for more photos of Ti-yoncé.

