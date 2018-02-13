The Secret Behind Gladys Knight’s Youthful Look

The Grammys might have been last month, but people are still talking about how amazing Gladys Knight looked. The singer went to the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala and turned heads on the red carpet. She might be 73, but didn’t look like it at all.

In a post on Instagram, Knight revealed just what keeps her looking young. The legendary singer said, “I feel like I won a gold medal with all the compliments. You guys keep me young! Thankful for these God given genes and clean living. My activity of choice has been tennis, working my way up to be as good as @serenawilliams and @venuswilliams . Of course I can’t do this alone, I have the best glam squad and team that keeps me looking fresh and on point.”

Knight also talked about some of the makeup she uses that keeps her looking her best. Fans just keep talking about how she is aging backwards and continues to look amazing. Go head Gladys Knight!

