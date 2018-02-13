Bobby Brown Reveals Bobbi Kristina Died Months Before The Public Knew

As fans and family took to social media to commemorate the sixth year anniversary of Whitney Houston’s death, her lifetime lover, Bobby Brown, is now divulging details about the untimely death of their daughter, Bobbi Kristina.

In an interview with US Weekly, the mourning father told the publication his daughter had died several months before the public knew.

“We do our private things to honor her. She passed away three days before my birthday, so we definitely honor her at all times,” he revealed.

The ‘My Perogative’ singer’s birthday is February 5th, dating his daughter’s death to February 2nd. Her death was made public on July 26, 2015 of lobar pneumonia, after the rising star was found unconscious in a bathtub months prior.

Three years after her death, Bobbi Kristina’s father wants his late child to be remembered for her life and not her tragic death.

“She was a beautiful young lady. And what she wanted to do with her life, I wish everybody could have seen. Music, entertainment. She was better than me. She was better than her mother.”

In her honor, Brown is hosting a Celebration of Serenity Gala on March 4th to raise money for the Bobby Kristina Serenity House to raise awareness around domestic violence and provide assistance for victims.

“I just think people should be aware that they have some place to go. When you are going through bad times and you are going through being abused, Bobbi Kristina’s Serenity House is there for you,” he told Us.

“That’s the easiest way I can say it. It’s too much. Too many women and too many men are being hurt by this disease that people have, abusing people. It’s just not right. I need to do something about it.”

SOURCE: US WEEKLY

