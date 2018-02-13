Tiffany Haddish Recalls The Time Beyonce Had To Raise Up On An Actress For Flirting With Jay Z

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty
has become one of our favorite storytellers. She locked us in when she retold the Tiffany Haddish Pinkett-Smith and now she has the Internet’s attention with her story about her encounter with the Carters at the after party for Jay Z’s epic tale of her Groupon adventure with Will and Jada 4:44 concert.
According to the comedienne, who told a preview of the story on
, she was chatting with Jay Z when an unnamed actress approached him and placed her hand on his chest while playfully flirting. Beyonce arose from the midst (at least that’s how we envision it) and stepped in between her hubby and the entertainer. While Bey didn’t utter a word, Tiffany says her body language said enough. TV One’s Uncensored
“Her demeanor, her body language, the way she walked up on her, was like get out my man’s face,” Tiffany said.”It’s gon’ be in these streets so…”
Oop! Catch
Uncensored on TV One Sunday at 10pm.
14 photos Launch gallery
1. Bey enjoying time with her family.
Source:Instagram
1 of 14
2. Daddy’s little girl, Blue Ivy Carter
Source:Instagram
2 of 14
3. Bey & Jay holds hands in the South of France.
Source:Instagram
3 of 14
4. Bonnie & Clyde.
Source:Instagram
4 of 14
5. Jay and Bey take their little one on the waters in the South of France.
Source:Instagram
5 of 14
6. Blue Ivy gets gangster in Nice on Sunday.
Source:Instagram
6 of 14
7. Bey’s waves are spinnning—plus a tiny braid for flair.
Source:Instagram
7 of 14
8. Blue-Bey.
Source:Instagram
8 of 14
9. Blue asks Grandma Tina “Do you really know how to swim?” as she jumps into the water.
Source:Instagram
9 of 14
10. Tina goes in.
Source:Instagram
10 of 14
11. “I took a leap of faith, by jumping off the highest third story, on a boat into the ocean,” said Tina.
Source:Instagram
11 of 14
12. Tina shows off her amazing cheekbones.
Source:Instagram
12 of 14
13. “Sunnin and funnin” with her man.
Source:Instagram
13 of 14
14. Getting silly with boo Richard Lawson in the South of France.
Source:Instagram
14 of 14