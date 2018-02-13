Michigan Students Afraid To Return To School After Receiving Trump-Inspired Emails: ‘F**king N**ger Lovers’

Michigan Students Afraid To Return To School After Receiving Trump-Inspired Emails: 'F**king N**ger Lovers'

Kasim Brown and Ariana Ellerson are only in the seventh grade.

Posted 18 hours ago
S ince Trump  became president there has been a rise in hate crimes, according to CNN.com. Sadly, young people have been affected by this as well, from high school students chanting “build a wall” to this latest hate-filled incident — two Black teenagers are afraid to return to school because of threatening emails.

Seventh graders Kasim Brown and Ariana Ellerson, who attend Washtenaw International Middle Academy in Michigan, received an email, which came from within the school, on January 29 with racial slurs and threatening language. The emails read in part, “U need ta [sic] get your n**ger loving as* out of here and all this Black lives matter bullsh*. The sender said African Americans should “leave this country” and “One day your kids will get what they deserve being on this land. White lives matter….go Trump!!!!” The email ended with “F***ing n***er lovers” followed by skull and crossbones emojis.

Unfortunately, the students have been too afraid to return to school. The parents want law enforcement to track the IP address, but nothing has been done. See below:

It is deeply troubling that Trump has created and embolden such a hateful part of America. We hope Kasim and Ariana will be able to safely return to school.

