Black Tony Is Distraught Over Missing Gucci Mane’s Birthday [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony was in already tears when he called Rickey Smiley, saying he messed up bad. He said the day before we Gucci Mane‘s birthday, and he totally missed it! He wants to know why the morning show didn’t do anything special for him. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Ricky Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Black Tony Had To Fundraise Over $17,000 From Alabama [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Thinks Gucci Mane’s Wife Is Atlanta’s New Mayor [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Shares His Favorite Part Of Rickey Smiley In “Friday After Next” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: