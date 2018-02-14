Chadwick Boseman Tears Up Explaining ‘Black Panther’ Impact On Two Cancer Patients

It’s no secret that Black Panther is becoming the most influential movie of the year, even two days before its February 16 release date.

The cast definitely isn’t taking the movie’s impact lightly. In a sit down with SiriusXM, the Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman, described how the movie affected two cancer patients.

Though they never lived to see Black Panther‘s release, the emotional story Chadwick tells affirms the movie’s impact and will have you grabbing your tissue. Check out the clip for yourself below.

