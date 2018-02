Valentine’s Day is clearly for the ladies — and some of us can’t wait to get on social media and show how much our man loves us.

Snapchat has become the go-to place for women to document every single detail of this special day (as if we all care to see). @UncleEd419 made the most hilarious video describing how candid and creative women are with their Snap stories on Valentine’s Day.

Happy Valentine’s Day Ladies, and Gents.

Also On Hot 107.9: