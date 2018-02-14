Send Condolences To Officer Darren Weathers [e-card]

On Tuesday, Feb. 13, Officer Darren Weathers (25) died in a car crash on the southwest side of the city while doing a training exercise. Officer Weathers was only in the force for less than two years but has gained the hearts of many.

Last summer, Weathers was in the westside on a disturbance call when he noticed a bunch of young boys playing basketball with a volleyball. He stopped to do push-ups and race them. This video ended up going viral. Prior to the viral video, Weathers and his partner were on a domestic violence call when it ended up dangerous. He pulled his partner to safety after being shot in the head. This was the kind of man he was.

