Tyrese Shoves Fan During Performance [VIDEO]

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 17 hours ago
'Black Panther' Atlanta Screening

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Tyrese went from crying on his social media pages to selling out concerts again. The R&B star is currently on tour and did a performance at the Valentine’s Love Jam in Detroit, but one fan got too close. In a video posted by TMZ, Tyrese was leaving the stage and wiping his sweat on a towel when a fan ran up on him.

From the looks of it the singer was startled and his first reaction was to shove her. Security escorted her off stage and Tyrese went to hand out his towel to another girl in the crowd. The singer seemed like he was sorry for shoving her, but it was all in self-defense.

