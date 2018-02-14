Why Nicki Minaj Is Taking Time Away From Social Media [EXCLUSIVE]

Fans of Nicki Minaj have been looking for her since she went quiet on social media last year. Rumors that she was pregnant began swirling, but all along, the truth was just that she’s been putting her all into the creation of her next album.

But just because Nicki has been “found” doesn’t mean she’ll be resurfacing any time soon. She’ll be laying low for a while longer, and there are many reasons why that’s a good thing. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

