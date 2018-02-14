Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Remy Ma Is All Chocolate Waterfalls In ‘Melanin Magic’ Music Video

Black beauty is on full display.

Global Grind

Posted 10 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Urban Skin Rx Target Launch Hosted By Eva Marcille

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

Remy Ma is celebrating the skin she’s in with her latest single “Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)” and she’s bringing familiar faces along for the ride.

The track is assisted by Chris Brown and the music video features an array of beautiful women, including Rapsody and Yandy Smith.

“Melanin Magic” is supposedly a lead track from Remy’s upcoming album 7 Winters & 6 Summers due later this year. But until then, check out all the brown skin glory below!

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest