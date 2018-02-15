National
T.I. Gives “Black Panther” Tickets To Deserving Families

'Black Panther' Advance Screening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

T.I. continues to put smiles on so many fans faces. During Christmas the rapper paid for toys of single mothers at a local Walmart in Atlanta. With “Black Panther” coming out later this week he wanted to give back to deserving families again.

On Twitter he made an announcement and said, “Me and @Walmart joined efforts to support the community with free tickets for customers to attend an Advance Screening of @MarvelStudios @theblackpanther. We gave away 300 tickets to deserving families yesterday at the Cascade Walmart store. #BlackPanther.” He isn’t the only celebrity doing amazing things like this.

Octavia Spencer and Ellen DeGeneres are making efforts to ensure that a lot of Black children get to see a superhero that looks like them. After the #BlackPantherChallenge took off on social media and was able to raise money for families to see the film it continues to be successful. We can’t wait to see this film!

