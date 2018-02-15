19 Howard University Student-Athletes Honored By The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

19 Howard University Student-Athletes Honored By The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

The conference honored 213 student-athletes from 13 institutions.

Big congrats to the legendary Howard University! The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced  their 2018 Indoor Track and Field All-Academic Selections and 19 Howard University Bison were acknowledged for their stellar work inside the classroom.

According to HUBison.com, the recipients are, “Mohamed BahSydney BensonJohanna Breeden-StevensKenneth ChigbueAl’Moni EllisLauryn GallowayNia GilliamAliyah HaleJade HardyJasmine HardyLandrie HatcherOluchi IkeAlexander PrewattAlyssa RischellAbraham RobertsonJalen RoseDwight ThomasUzoma Uwazurike; and Mi-ah Watkins.”

MEAC Commissioner Dennis E. Thomas said,  “I want to felicitate our track & field student-athletes, who maintained a 3.0 or better grade point average during the 2016-17 academic year. In addition to acknowledging the accomplishments of these student-athletes, I would also like to thank the institutional and athletic academic support staffs, faculty and coaches for their support in the success of their student-athletes.”

HUBison.com reports, “MEAC sophomore, junior and senior student-athletes with a 3.0 or better cumulative grade point average, as well as transfer student-athletes who have been in residence at the institution for at least one year, are eligible for All-Academic accolades. Overall, the conference honored 213 student-athletes from its 13 institutions who achieved academic success during the 2016-17 academic year.”

Congrats to the phenomenal athletes for balancing education and sports. To view the entire MEAC Indoor Track & Field All-Academic Team, click here.

SOURCE: HUBison.com

