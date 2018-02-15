Dr. Alduan Tartt Explains How The Education System Should Help Prevent School Shootings [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Yesterday, at his former high school in Parkland, FL, a 19-year-old man walked in and opened fire. He killed 17 people, wounded 14 others, and sent 5 to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Now, he faces 17 counts of premeditated murder. In the aftermath of shooting, it is learned that most people knew the shooter was a troubled kid, and even predicted he would carry out such a massacre.

Psychologist Dr. Alduan Tartt talked with Rickey Smiley about the incident, and what parents can do in the aftermath. He talks about managing the anxiety that comes with sending your kids to school in this day and age. Dr. Tartt also explains how a certain lack in our education system causes us to drop the ball on preventing these shootings, and we need to start thinking of and treating mental illness. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

