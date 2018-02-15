Tara Wallace On Receiving Nudes From Strangers Every Morning [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tara Wallace came through to the morning show studio! She talks about how she deals with getting nude photos from strangers every morning, and being a tomboy as a result of growing up with eight brothers in Mississippi. She also talks about auditioning from home, and how, because of modern technology, there is no excuse not to be go after what you want. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
