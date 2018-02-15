Gary’s Tea: Is Cardi B Pregnant? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Cardi B‘s career is heating up fast after a summer of “Bodak Yellow,” and other top-charting hits following. The only thing heating up at similar speed is her love life, as her relationship with Offset from Migos steers toward their eventually wedding date.

Now, not only chattering about the wedding, but pregnancy rumors are also swarming around Cardi B. She hasn’t confirmed or denied anything yet, so it is it true? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Could Azealia Banks Kill Her Own Career By Coming For Cardi B? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Cardi B Can’t Be A Gangbanger & A Super Star At The Same Time [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Was Cardi B Too Ratchet On The Grammys Red Carpet? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: