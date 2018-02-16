Jim Jones To Build A New House For His Mom After Fire

On Christmas day last year, Jim Jones mother, Nancy Jones loss her home due to a fire. The rapper went on Instagram to share the news with fans and was devastated by it. In the video, you can see firefighters surrounding the home trying to help as much as they could.
Today I was blessed wit th greatest Christmas gift in my life thus far and tht is my family gettin out of th house safe sound n wit out injuries We can always buy new houses new cars new evrything but we can't buy a new family On th flip side watchin my momma house burn touch my soul in ways I couldn't imagine I wasn't raised wit my mother but my son was and his whole life of memories gone in a flash If u know me then u know I'm gonna buy my family th biggest house I can afford and fill it wit more love The devil is always workin but so is my God I got faith Merry Christmas
The Source, mentioned that after this happened he rented out a 4-bedroom home in New Jersey for his mother. Jones plans to rebuild a new home for her soon. Nancy said, “God says, ‘Out with the old and in with the new,’ and he made it possible through my son.” We can’t wait to see the new home Jim Jones has in store for his mom.
