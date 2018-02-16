Meek Mill Is Getting An Appeal Hearing

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Meek Mill Is Getting An Appeal Hearing

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 5 hours ago
7 reads
Leave a comment
Medusa's 1 Year Anniversary Celebration Hosted By Meek Mill

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

Judge Genece Brinkley has granted an appeal hearing to Meek Mill and his legal team, according to CBS Philly.

On Wednesday (February 14), Meek’s legal team filed a Post-Conviction Relief Act (PCRA) petition in Pennsylvania in the latest attempt to free him. In the petition, which were emailed to HipHopDX, two of Graham’s ex-colleagues — Jerold Gibson and Jeffery Walker — confirm he lied about Meek’s original 2007 arrest.

Defense attorneys Joe Tacopina and Jordan Siev allege one of the arresting officers, Reginald Graham, lied under oath. Meek’s attorneys claim he was wrongfully convicted and are now in the process of filing a motion for bail.

READ MORE

 

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest