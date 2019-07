Oprah has called on Rihanna to take part in her show dedicated to Haiti. The singer will perform on Wednesday’s show and will be joined by Maxwell, who’s mother is Haitian.

According to orlandosentinel.com, Wyclef Jean will also be on hand to provide “a devastating eyewitness account” about the Haiti earthquake, and address the controversy over his foundation, Yele Haiti.

Jessica Biel says Rihanna has something that she craves