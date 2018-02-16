Why Cardi B Can’t Wait To See Offset [VIDEO]

National
Why Cardi B Can't Wait To See Offset

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 11, 2018

Valentine’s Day has come and gone, but we are still cracking up at Cardi B’s reaction to the gift Offset got her. In the video, she opens up a box and in it was a diamond bracelet with matching necklace. She screamed and kept saying, “Oh my goodness,” as she kept showing it off.

The diamonds sparkled as she picked it up. Even though Cardi B couldn’t be with Offset on this special day she talked about doing some things to him when she saw him. We can’t wait to see her rock these diamonds with a stylish outfit.

