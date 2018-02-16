Melanie Fiona’s Long Time Boyfriend Surprises Her With Proposal [PHOTO]

Melanie Fiona has been with her boyfriend, Jared Cotter for years and in 2016 they welcomed their son, Cameron Lincoln. He wanted to give her something special for Valentine’s Day and decided to do a family photo shoot. Fiona, Cotter and their son all were dressed in denim ready to take pictures.

During the shoot he got down on one knee and proposed to Fiona. Each moment was captured in a photo and you could tell she was surprised and happy. Fiona said in her post, “That time You and Cam planned a WHOLE FAKE FAMILY PHOTO SHOOT, as a disguise to capture my forever in the making. Picture #3 is my fav #LoveAllYearLong#EverydayIsThe14th #HappyValentinesDayxo.”

Cotter is a singer and songwriter. They have been together since 2013, but experienced a lot of ups and downs in their relationship. Cotter even mentioned in an Instagram post that he always knew they were supposed to be together and that she was going to be his wife one day.

