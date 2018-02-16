I Love Us For Real: Black People Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…

Marvel’s Black Panther masterpiece hit theaters nationwide last night and Black people showed up in their finest garbs for the big Black occasion. Some arrived in lion hides while others indulged in gourmet Black cooking on paper plates. There was even a drum selection in select theaters.
We’ve compiled the best #BlackPanther ensembles and moments from opening weekend. Happy scrolling.
Rolling Up To Black Panther With A Drum Set
Enjoying Fine Black Dining
Wakanda Meets Zamunda
Some People Went Through A While Whole Transformation
#ILoveUs4Real Part 1: When we get behind something…there is no limit to what we can do! Black people around the world showed up and SHOWED OUT for this #BlackPanther movie! You may ask what we are celebrating? We’re celebrating black actors being depicted as superheroes and breaking out of the typical roles we’ve been casted in! We are celebrating a big-budget movie with all black action heroes that gives us representation and we plan to make this movie a HIT!!! #Swipe through and get your lifeeeee with these outfits!!! #BlackExcellence #WeArePowerfulTogether 🌎
TSR STAFF: Chantel Kelli! @_popchanny! ____________________ #ILoveUs4Real : #Part2– We’ve seen the memes about showing up to #BlackPanther in royal attire and we are loving that y’all took it further than a meme! ____________________ Y’all went OUT for this movie, and we can’t say that we are mad at it! What are you planning to wear to see the movie, #Roommates!? ____________________ (SWIPE)
Not sure what to wear to see Black Panther, use this as a guide.
