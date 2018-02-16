Accused Nazi-Lover And Chief Demonic Force At Fox News Laura Ingraham Tried To Attack LeBron James And Failed

Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham is a true demon. She like Satan’s spawn and her list of evil is endless. Just to name a few: she fat-shamed Meghan McCain, made a Nazi-salute at the 2016 RNC convention, retweeted Nazis, and is a vicious homophobe who outed closeted gay college students by recording them and she is deeply anti-immigrant, even by conservative standards — all of this to say, the women is a perfect fit for Fox News. Now, 54-year-old Ingraham, who really seems to love some Nazis, is attacking LeBron James and Kevin Durant for being Americans with opinions. See below:

If you listen really closely, you can almost hear Laura Ingraham's inner monologue on LeBron James here: "Sit down and shut up, you [N-word]." pic.twitter.com/ZeII9oo5wQ — Jamie O'Grady (@JamieOGrady) February 16, 2018

So let’s get this correct. Laura Ingraham is not a politician, she is not even a journalist, she is an opinion commentator on Fox News who has made a career out of spitting hate. Yet, she is telling someone else to shut up and dribble? James and Durant owe nothing to Ingraham, they are sovereign human beings who have actually given back to their community through millions of dollars in charity. Of course, it’s not a new story that some people just want athletes (and Black people) to be quiet and grateful. That said, Laura Ingraham failed with her rant, which was clearly racist. See the diverse reactions below:

LeBron is paying $41 million to send 1,100 underprivileged kids to college. His foundation recently broke ground on a new school. He uses his voice and his platform to speak for those who can't speak for themselves. What has Laura Ingraham done to make the world a better place? https://t.co/7sQfSFdDS2 — Dylan Haines (@DHaines1) February 16, 2018

thank you @IngrahamAngle … you have surpassed @TomiLahren as THE most ignorant racist in media today…impressive… even today's standards, you are despicable …. how does it feel to know that @KingJames is not only more successful, but so much smarter than you? — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) February 16, 2018

I'm not sharing the Laura Ingraham video but I'm sure you can find it. While obviously an idiot, she does a great job proving LeBron's point about racism in the States while trying to refute it. — Steve O'Rourke (@steveohrourke) February 16, 2018

She says LeBron should not comment on politics because no one voted for him. NO ONE VOTED FOR LAURA INGRAHAM EITHER Also, does anyone doubt LeBron could be elected Governor of Ohio? — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 16, 2018

Laura Ingraham: LeBron James should 'shut up and dribble', and not comment on politics because no one voted for him. Also Laura Ingraham: Now let's throw it to Scott Baio for his well thought out, and articulate views on the Trump economy, and how it will affect your 401(k). — April Michelle 2.0 (@JanettheIntern) February 16, 2018

LeBron worth close to a half billion, businesses all over the world, puts black people in positions of power, opened a school and this spoiled milked ignoramus says "shut up and dribble" because Trump has empowered racists to basically say "still nigger"https://t.co/ldHPAqNSWN — Robert Littal (@BSO) February 16, 2018

I disagree with LeBron James on matters of politics, but I disagree with Laura Ingraham that he should "shut up and dribble." My disagreeing with him is unimportant. He is an American and has a First Amendment right to speak and a platform to do it. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 16, 2018

Laura Ingraham will go down in history as a wildly hateful woman, but LeBron James and Kevin Durant will go down in history as two Americans who consistently gave back to their community. Watch below to see what they both said bout Trump, being Black in America and more.

