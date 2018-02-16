Chicago Music Fan Produces “Let Me Help” Mixtape to Showcase Up & Coming Artists [STREAM]

Originally published at TheBobbyPen.com

Ever find yourself switching between SoundClould and YouTube and wish you could hear your favorite underground artists together in once place? Well, look no further. 323 Music Group’s Lyrical has released the “Let Me Help” Mixtape featuring artists across the country.

Hosted by Dj Honorz of Get In Tune Music Group, “Let Me Help” is a mixtape featuring a collection of music from familiar voices like SD, Shawnna and Dotarachi, as well as new talent like Ashlee Bankz, Lil Zay and Tony Cartel.

Lyrical took on this labor of love in order to position up and coming artist in the proper light to be nationally recognized.

“I’ve had the opportunity to help different artist over the years with getting their music heard through different outlets,” says Lyrical. “My favorite quote is, ‘I can’t get you famous but I can get you heard,’ I just want to lend a helping hand to allow people to know that someone out there cares enough to listen.”

Lyrical and 323 Music Group are responsible for the breakthrough of Chicago artist Ravyn Lenae, and helped to manage rappers Lil’ Durk and Tink.

The mixtape will be released on February 18, 2018 and can be found on Spinrilla.

