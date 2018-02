Folks will go from zero to sixty in a matter of minutes when someone pisses them off on the road.

While many can skillfully deescalate a situation, others might take things to the extreme.

Two drivers did just that in a video that’s gotten buzz on the Internet.

Let’s just say there’s spitting involved, as well as a turned over car. Check it out for yourself below.

Nah watch till the end 😳 A post shared by ITSBIZKIT (@itsbizkit) on Feb 16, 2018 at 8:43am PST

Also On Hot 107.9: