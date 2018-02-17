National
Alleged Secret Daughter Of Joe Jackson Writing Tell-All Book

BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet & Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Joe Jackson is making headlines after an alleged secret daughter of his reports that she’s writing a tell-all book. In 2009, she made claims about being apart of the family and not being able to attend her brother Michael Jackson’s funeral. JohVonnie Jackson, the alleged daughter recently shared a photo of her and Joe on Twitter and had some interesting things to say.

On the post she wrote, “My Mother is Cheryle Terrell. My Father is Joseph Jackson. This is my autobiography.” Over the picture of them read the words “Bastard Child.” The Jasmine Brand reports that JohVonnie was born in 1974 and alleged her mother had a 25-year-affair with Joe. She spoke about how he would visit the family and buy gifts for them.

JohVonnie alleges that in her 20’s they moved in with Joe in Las Vegas while he was away from his family. Katherine Jackson supposedly knew about the affair, but because of their religion forgave her husband and stayed with him. Will you be reading this tell-all book?

