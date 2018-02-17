Warren Ballentine Explains Why Terrorism Is Built Into America’s DNA [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Warren Ballentine explains why the violence that occurred this week in Parkland, Florida, is a part of the very terrorism that America was founded on. White America has terrorized just about every group in America from the beginning, starting with the Native Americans.

So it’s no wonder that we have major difficulty cultivating an honest, productive narrative around home-grown terrorism. Warren explains what we can do about gun control, knowing this about United States history.Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

