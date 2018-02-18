Nipsey Hussle’s “Victory Lap” Release Party Erupts In Gunfire

Via | ESPN

LOS ANGELES, CA – Nipsey Hussle’s Victory Lap release party erupted in gunfire late Saturday night (February 17). The event was being hosted at the iconic World On Wheels in Los Angeles, which Nipsey reportedly bought last August. At least one male was shot and taken to Cedar-Sinai Medical Center, according to police officers at the scene.

A woman attending the party, who asked not to be identified, witnessed the melee.

“I was on my way to the ATM and I heard bullets start flying by,” the witness told HipHopDX. “I saw people falling down. It was like mass hysteria. I couldn’t see who got shot. We just started running and didn’t look back. I just kind of heard it happening. I couldn’t really tell how many people got shot because so many people were falling. Everyone scattered and were climbing over each other to get away.”

