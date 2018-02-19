Kanye West Joins Kid Cudi For Surprise Performance At NBA All-Star Weekend Event

Via | HipHopDX

LOS ANGELES, CA – Fans at Adidas’ 747 Warehouse event in Los Angeles got a huge surprise when Kanye West showed up for a quick performance. ‘Ye joined Kid Cudi on stage to perform “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” during the NBA All-Star Weekend show on Saturday (February 17).

The appearance was West’s second public performance since his hospitalization in 2016. Last November, he similarily popped up at a Cudi show in Chicago.

