Ryan Coogler On How African-Americans Never Lost African Roots

Behaviors that are shunned in America are natural signs of health and wealth in the motherland.

Posted 4 hours ago
Ryan Coogler

In a particularly deep moment from his recent interview with Hot 97, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler shared some gems he learned while researching the film.

While visiting Africa, Coogler said he saw many parallels between behaviors that African-Americans are shamed for doing and the traditions that their ancestors still practice to this day.

Next time someone talks down on family gatherings or eating watermelon, show them this clip.

 

