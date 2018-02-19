Sex Clip Of Blac Chyna Leaks & She’s Going To The Police

A clip of Blac Chyna performing Oral sex leaked and she isn’t happy about it.

TMZ reports that Chyna plans to get the police involved after a clip her performing the sexual act was released. In the minute plus long clip, you do not the man’s face in the video but you see enough. Her attorney, Walter Mosley, says he can’t comment on the video but, “It’s a criminal matter” and they’re contacting police to investigate.

This isn’t the first time Blac Chyna has had to deal with videos or images leaked. Last year Chyna accused Rob Kardashian of Revenge Porn charges after he allegedly leaked pics of her after a breakup.