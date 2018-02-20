Voices: Tinashe Breaks Down “No Drama” [Video]

0 reads Leave a comment
Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS
After 2 years, Tinashe will be releasing her long-awaited new album “Joyride” in April. The album will give you the blend of Pop, R&B, and Hip-Hop that the Kentucky born, Los Angeles raised singer is now known for. But what is it like to be “genre-less?
Tinashe talks about not fitting in any genre, looks back on performing for Janet Jackson and why you don’t want no drama in “Voices.”
Text “KYS” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
For the Latest Entertainment News:
More Episodes Of Voices:
Ty Dolla $ign Breaks Down Beach House 3 In “Voices”
Daniel Caesar Breaks Down “Blessed,” Issa Rae & More In “Voices”
23 Tantalizing Pictures Of Tinashe (PHOTOS)
23 photos Launch gallery
23 Tantalizing Pictures Of Tinashe (PHOTOS)
1. Hiiiiiii TinasheSource:Instagram 1 of 23
2. Lips and….Source:Instagram 2 of 23
3. “2 On” At The BET AwardsSource:Instagram 3 of 23
4. Back To The BasicsSource:Instagram 4 of 23
5. Chillin’ With Her Hater Blockers On…Source:Instagram via Nylon Mag 5 of 23
6. Over the ShoulderSource:Instagram 6 of 23
7. Sexy SelfieSource:Instagram 7 of 23
8. All Smiles…Source:Instagram 8 of 23
9. Just Chillin’…Source:Instagram 9 of 23
10. Duck Lip!Source:Instagram 10 of 23
11. Bicken BackSource:Instagram 11 of 23
12. Some Throwback ActionSource:Instagram 12 of 23
13. Beautiful WreckageSource:Instagram 13 of 23
14. On The Set Of “2 On”Source:Instagram 14 of 23
15. Hey, Girl Hey!Source:Instagram 15 of 23
16. Yassssss Bishhh YASSSSSSS!Source:Instagram 16 of 23
17. Werk It!Source:Instagram 17 of 23
18. “Give Me All That You Got Now” FaceSource:Instagram 18 of 23
19. 2 TrillSource:Stephen Garnett 19 of 23
20. Tinashe’s Little Red NumberSource:Instagram 20 of 23
21. Hottie With A BodySource:Instagram 21 of 23
22. Think PinkSource:Instagram 22 of 23
23. In Case We Die ArtworkSource:Instagram 23 of 23
comments – Add Yours