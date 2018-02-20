New Music
Home > New Music

Vybz Kartel Shouts Out The Bad & Boujee Girls On “Real Bad Gal”

Dancehall legend Vybz and producer Dre Skull unleash a new anthem for the bad gals.

Global Grind

Posted 15 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Excited woman dancing in a bohemian club

Source: Paper Boat Creative / Getty

For the girls who stay on point from head to toe, and know when to get gangsta, this new track is for you!

Jamaican Dancehall Artist Vybz Kartel, despite his incarcerated status, is still one of the hottest artists out.

With songs for days, he has covered every topic out there, and continues to command a cult like following worldwide.

One of his frequent collaborators, Dre Skull (of MixPak), has decided to let out a new track out of the vault titled “Real Bad Gal“.

Borrowing an old school Dancehall flow, Kartel drops lyrics that’ll have the ladies breaking out the dance moves, and confidence levels will be boosted.

Play this one like a Dancehall version of Migos‘ “Bad & Boujee“, and slay! Have a listen to the track below.

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest