Quavo & Bernice Burgos Spotted Together Over All-Star Weekend

Via | HotNewHipHop

It looks like Quavo might have himself a new lady in his life. Over the weekend, the Migos rapper was spotted hanging out with 37-year old Instagram model Bernice Burgos at an event in Los Angeles for All-Star weekend.

In a clip that TheShadeRoom posted, Bernice can be seen holding onto Quavo’s shirt, and keeping her head down trying to avoid being seen as the two walked by leaving the event together. While the clip doesn’t confirm a relationship by any means, it isn’t the first time these two have hung out together though. Just a couple weeks ago, Bernice was spotted at one of the Migos’ album release partyfor Culture II, where the rumors initially started of them possibly dating began.

