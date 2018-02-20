Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Viral Dance Sensation Celebrates Rihanna’s B-Day With Some Fire Moves

Ri Ri would approve.

Global Grind

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Rihanna Hosts Pep Rally To Celebrate Launch Of The AW17 FENTY PUMA By Rihanna Collection At Bloomingdales On 59th Street

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Some might remember the talented Taylor Hatala when she aced a  dance routine to Nicki Minaj‘s “Anaconda” back in 2014. At 11 years old, her moves caught the eyes of over 14 million viewers and now four years later, she’s still maintaining the energy.

For Rihanna‘s birthday today, Taylor decided to drop some moves to Rihanna’s track with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller. Watch Taylor’s “Wild Thoughts” routine with her sister Reese Hatala below!

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest