How To Become A Lawyer Without Going To School [VIDEO]

Law school is very expensive and for some people even though that’s their dream aren’t willing to pay or can’t afford to. In a video posted by The Root, a program by Rachel Johnson-Farias called Esq. Apprentice is helping low-income people become lawyers without going to school. Farias has several students in the class and each one of them are training legal apprentices.

According to the video, law school can leave students in debt by $122,000. Participants earn a stipend as they attend these classes and then try to pass the bar. Most of the people in the class want to help people in their neighborhood, who can’t afford lawyers and are dealing with a lot of problems.

One of the ladies in the class is a single mom and her main objective is to pass the bar to help out make a difference. These classes are changing the lives of so many women and men without leaving them broke. What are your thoughts on people becoming lawyers without going to school?

