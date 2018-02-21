Trey Songz Accused Of Hitting Woman In The Face At All-Star Party

Via | HotNewHipHop

It looks like Trey Songz might be on the verge of facing some serious legal issues soon. According to TMZ, the R&B heartthrob is being accused of striking a woman he was partying with in the face during NBA All-Star weekend.

Police say a woman has filed a police report claiming Trigga Trey hit her in the face Saturday night while they were attending a party in the Hollywood Hills. The woman claims Trey got upset because she was talking to another man, and hit her during an argument they had. She reportedly then took it upon herself to go to the hospital on her own and talk to the police, where her injuries were said to be very minor.

READ MORE