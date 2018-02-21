National
Why Jill Scott Bought A Mountain

Jill Scott is going through a messy divorce and is trying to escape to seek peace. On Instagram the singer shared a beautiful photo of herself walking in forest with snow on the ground. Her estranged husband, Mike Dobson said, “She’s got issues. There’s no men in that family, there’s only women. And when a man comes in, it’s like a challenge.”

Scott has yet to make comments about the divorce, but clearly no one can bother her at this moment. On the post she wrote, “I go to my mountain when I need peace of mind. Convertible Bentley’s are nice but I ahhh bought a mountain. #grateful.” Fans commented back and talked about how happy they were for her.

Days later the singer posted a picture of her son speaking and captioned it, “Words from my young philosopher. #heretoteach #heretolearn.” Her son in the video described what love is to him and we know Scott was so proud. We hope her mountain and son continue to make her feel amazing through this tough time.

